With a match against Liverpool on the horizon, Arsenal disclose Mikel Arteta has tested positive for Covid-19.

Arsenal have been dealt a possible setback ahead of their Carabao Cup match against Liverpool.

The Reds face the Gunners in the competition’s semi-final, with the first leg taking place on January 6 at the Emirates Stadium.

A week later, on Thursday, January 13, Liverpool will welcome Arsenal to Anfield for the second match.

However, Arsenal’s preparations will be hampered by the revelation that manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for Covid-19.

Arteta will now miss Arsenal’s Premier League match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day, according to the club, which announced the news on Wednesday morning.

Arteta will be compelled to self-isolate for a minimum of seven days under new government restrictions announced last week.

If he tests negative on days six and seven of his self-isolation, he will be cleared to return to the dugout in time for the match against Liverpool.

However, if Arteta’s test is positive, he will still be required to self-isolate for the full 10 days laid forth by the government, which means he will miss Liverpool’s encounter.

Even if Arteta’s test results come back negative in time for Arsenal’s game against Liverpool, he will miss training and team meetings in the days leading up to the match at the Emirates.

Liverpool advanced to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after defeating Leicester City in a penalty shootout at Anfield in the previous round.