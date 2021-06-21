With a Liverpool jibe, Anthony Joshua mocks Manchester United player Jesse Lingard.

Anthony Joshua, a two-time undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, mocked Manchester United striker Jesse Lingard after Liverpool defeated him in FIFA 21.

In footage shared on Snapchat, the 31-year-old picks Liverpool in the FIFA 21 football game before performing the classic You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Lingard played the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United under David Moyes’ management, and the 28-year-old helped the Hammers qualify for the Europa League group stage.

Joshua takes the opportunity to post his victory over Lingard on Snapchat as he prepares for his next fight.

He sings the renowned anthem, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” while holding his right arm aloft in one of his posts.

Lingard puts his fingers in his ears to shut out the words after defeating the player. The iconic song, performed and chanted by the terraces prior to kick-off, plays in the background as Lingard puts his fingers in his ears to block out the lyrics.

Lingard was called up to the provisional 33-man squad due to his form at West Ham, but he was left out of the 26-man squad, along with James Ward-Prowse and Mason Greenwood, who both withdrew due to injury.

On the other hand, the boxer is training for a bout against Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he will defend his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight crowns against the WBO mandatory challenger.

It will be Joshua’s first fight since defeating Kubrat Pulev in December of last year, when he defended his titles against Andy Ruiz Jr., who had taken them away from him and tainted his pristine record.