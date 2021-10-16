With a late Mbappe penalty, PSG eke out a win.

On Friday, Kylian Mbappe converted a soft late VAR penalty to give Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 win against Angers in Ligue 1 despite the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

After Angelo Fulgini had given the away side the lead at the Parc des Princes, PSG had to come from behind, with Danilo Pereira headed in the equaliser midway through the second half.

With three minutes remaining, Mbappe scored emphatically from the penalty spot after Angers defender Pierrick Capelle was penalized for a handball only noticed by the referee after a review of the images.

Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG team were defeated at Rennes in their previous game before the international break, but they have now won nine of their ten Ligue 1 games this season and are nine points ahead of Lens in second.

The victory, which PSG would argue was earned on the balance of play, was achieved without their South American players, who had just returned from World Cup qualifying action across the Atlantic.

Argentina’s 1-0 win over Peru in Buenos Aires featured Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Leandro Paredes, while Brazil’s 4-1 victory over Uruguay in Manaus saw Neymar scoring and Marquinhos as an unused replacement.

“We were missing 80 to 90 percent of our players over the international break, but the lads who hadn’t played much put in a terrific effort, and it’s a fantastic three points,” Pochettino added, praising Mbappe’s presence.

“We know Kylian is a fantastic player, one of the best in the world, and he always comes through for the team.”

PSG would expect to have its South American contingent back for Tuesday’s Champions League match against RB Leipzig at home, but a much-changed team almost paid the price for a sluggish start against Angers.

Pochettino made seven changes, including uncommon starts for Colin Dagba and Rafinha, and Angers took the lead nine minutes before half-time.

The visitors, who had only lost once all season and were fourth in the table, broke forward fast, and Fulgini turned in Sofiane Boufal’s fantastic low pass from the right at the back post.

Just before the break, the home side’s Ander Herrera had a goal called out for offside, and it was Mbappe who eventually dug PSG out of a hole after the restart.

After scoring the winning goal for France at the World Cup last weekend. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.