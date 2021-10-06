With a January signing, Solskjaer intends to challenge Manchester United’s $61 million star.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to sign a right-back to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the January transfer window.

Wan-Bissaka is off to a slow start in the 2021-22 season. Instead of replacing the Englishman, Solskjaer wants to bring in more competition, according to soccer media source 90Min. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who has yet to win a title with the club, wants at least two solid options in every position.

The Red Devils were looking for a full-back and a defensive central midfielder during the summer transfer window. Manchester United, on the other hand, did not pursue a deal after signing Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following his tackle on Swiss team Young Boys’ Christopher Martins Pereira, Wan-Bissaka was recently given a two-game suspension by UEFA in the Champions League. Solskjaer said the club will appeal Wan-punishment Bissaka’s in an interview with Man Utd’s official website.

Wan-Bissaka missed United’s latest Champions League match against Villarreal due to his two-day suspension, which the hosts won after Ronaldo’s extra-time goal.

The English right-back progressed through Crystal Palace’s junior system before making his senior debut in 2017-18. Wan-Bissaka was signed by Manchester United for a rumoured sum of $61 million after two seasons at Crystal Palace. The English defender has made over 100 competitive appearances for the Red Devils in his third season at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has his sights set on Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier during the summer transfer window to boost his squad’s right-hand side. Despite the defender’s eagerness to transfer to Old Trafford, the La Liga club refused to lower their asking price for the 31-year-old right-back, which is estimated to be approximately $41 million.

If Manchester United decides to sign a right-back in the winter transfer window, scouts have been told to seek beyond Trippier. The Red Devils are interested in Rangers captain James Tavernier and his young teammate Nathan Patterson. Both players contributed to Steven Gerrard’s championship-winning season.

Despite the fact that Tavernier and Patterson are on Manchester United’s radar, Teamtalk reports that the club is still monitoring Trippier’s position.