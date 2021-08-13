With a “important” Liverpool claim, Jurgen Klopp breaks the quiet on Jordan Henderson’s future.

Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool future, according to Jurgen Klopp, will be decided by a new contract.

The Reds captain’s long-term career ambitions have been called into doubt this summer amid reports that Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in him.

Henderson’s current contract has two years left on it, and initial talks about extending it earlier this year resulted in little movement.

Liverpool’s summer policy of tying down important players to longer contracts continued on Friday as Virgil van Dijk signed a contract extension until 2025, becoming the fourth high-profile member of the club to do so in recent weeks after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Alisson Becker.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Andy Robertson are also rumored to be in talks for new contracts, but Henderson’s representation have yet to make progress.

Klopp, on the other hand, dismissed concerns about the team’s immediate future without the long-serving captain, saying he isn’t concerned about Henderson’s departure just yet.

Klopp stated, “It is crucial, but it will happen.” “However it is, we will work it out. There’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll figure it out.

“It’ll be taken care of. I spoke with him yesterday (Thursday) and it appeared to be [signed], yes.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that he is uninterested in seeing new players join the club before the August 31 transfer deadline.

The Reds have thus far spent £36 million on Ibrahima Konate, while Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all paid far more on the eve of the new Premier League season.

Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho cost roughly £120 million to bring to Old Trafford, while City’s pursuit of Tottenham star Harry Kane continues after breaking the British transfer record for £100 million for Jack Grealish last week.

Chelsea rushed in this week to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge for a club-record fee of £97.5 million from Inter Milan.

While Klopp acknowledges that the flurry of new contracts isn’t as exciting as a slew of big-money transfers, he remains unconcerned about his side’s chances this season. “The summary has come to an end.”