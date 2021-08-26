With a group of death possible, Liverpool Champions League draws the best and worst case eventualities.

Following the draw in Istanbul on Thursday, Liverpool will learn their Champions League group stage opponents for this season.

The action begins at 5 p.m. UK time, when 32 clubs from across Europe begin their journey to St Petersburg, Russia, ahead of the final on May 28 of next year.

Although some of the exact seedings for pots three and four will not be determined until after the final qualifying matches on Tuesday and Wednesday night, Jurgen Klopp’s side now has a clear idea of who they might meet.

Despite being ranked third overall in UEFA’s coefficient table, Liverpool is in pot two for the draw, one spot below the highest-ranked pot one.

The Champions League holders Chelsea (ranked 5 in the coefficients) – back in 2005, the Reds as holders had to enter the first qualifying round after being given special dispensation to take part after finishing below fourth-placed Everton in the Premier League – Europa League holders Villarreal (20) and the title-winning clubs – are among the eight clubs in pot one (74).

Because of this arrangement, many of the top teams are in Pot Two with Liverpool, which is advantageous to them because they cannot be drawn against them.

Real Madrid (6), Barcelona (4), Juventus (9), Paris Saint-Germain (7), Sevilla (11) and Borussia Dortmund (11) are joined in Pot Two by old foes Manchester United (8), with whom they cannot be matched in the group stages along with the other clubs from the same country (16).

Porto (15), Ajax (19), RB Leipzig (17), Atalanta (22) and Zenit St Petersburg (23) have all been confirmed for Pot Three (30).

Brugge (36), Young Boys (46) or Ferencvaros (96), Milan (37), Ludogorets (59) or Malmo (63), and Wolfsburg

The winners of the four ties listed below could end up in either Pots Three or Four: Shakhtar Donetsk (18) or Shakhtar Donetsk