With a Goodison Park test day, Everton assuage fans’ ticket anxieties.

Everton is having a testing day at Goodison Park today (Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m.) to allow supporters who are concerned about digital season tickets to try them out in person.

Many fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the new digital season tickets not downloading properly on some Android phones this week.

Some android phones had a third-party issue with the link not uploading into their Google wallets, but the club indicated that this is being fixed this morning and that an email will be sent out to individuals with affected season tickets outlining what they need to do, with updates being sent out today.

Turnstiles 1 and 2 – gates to the Family Enclosure in the Main Stand on Goodison Road (near St Luke’s Church) – will be open to allow supporters to utilize the contactless technology on their mobile devices, as they would on matchday, to dispel any remaining fan doubts about the system operating.

Those who have iPhones have not been affected by the problem, and everyone who has one is expected to have successfully downloaded their season ticket into their wallet and will be allowed to enter Goodison Park on Saturday by approaching the digital reader.

When Everton takes on Southampton in their first Premier League match of the 2021/22 season on Saturday at 3pm, in what will be Goodison Park’s first capacity crowd since the first coronavirus-induced lockdown, they are not expecting the kind of problems that forced Liverpool to postpone the kick-off for both of their Anfield friendlies on Sunday and Monday.

Unlike Liverpool, who have gone all-digital throughout the stadium, Everton have given their fans the option of becoming digital or keeping their conventional season cards.

Only around a third of the Blues’ 31,000 season ticket holders have gone digital, therefore the total number of people involved is much smaller.

