With a fully torn MCL, Tom Brady played the whole 2020 season.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the whole 2020 NFL season with a damaged medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Brady damaged his knee in his final season with the New England Patriots, according to the source, and the injury worsened over time. Brady had surgery to fix his knee in late February after winning a record seventh Super Bowl. He was not noted on the injury report last season.

Brady did not provide any other details regarding the injury, just adding that it was “very significant.” Brady explained that he had been dealing with the problem since April or May, and that “something definitely needed to be done towards the end of the year,” according to Brady.

QB for the #Bucs Tom Brady’s injury, on the other hand, was far more serious. According to accounts, a fully torn MCL necessitated surgery after the Super Bowl victory. https://t.co/jrSrzjXXWK

Buccaneers quarterback coach Clyde Christensen said Brady’s ailment was a “nagging bother” throughout the season.

After the Bucs won Super Bowl LV, Christensen stated, “I don’t think he was 100 percent last year.” Brady later told Christensen he was going to get his knee mended and will play better next year.

In 2020-21, Tom Brady will be the quarterback of the New England Patriots.

Threw for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in an 11-5 season. Super Bowl 55 victory

According to @RapSheet, he did it on a totally torn MCL. pic.twitter.com/CJW6jGgSu0

After defeating Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, the 43-year-old quarterback won his fifth Super Bowl MVP trophy.

With their 31-9 triumph over the defending champion Chiefs, the Bucs became only the seventh wildcard club to win the Super Bowl, and the first to do so in their home stadium.

Last season, Brady led the Bucs to an 11-5 record by passing for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns. It was the team’s first appearance in the playoffs in 13 years.

Brady is the wealthiest NFL player, with a reported net worth of more than $250 million.