With a fresh Premier League forecast, Gary Neville asserts that “our eyes don’t lie.”

Chelsea’s performance against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend, according to Gary Neville, is obvious evidence that they will be the club to beat in the Premier League this season.

On Sunday afternoon, Thomas Tuchel’s team cruised to a 3-0 victory over their London rivals, the Londoners, to duplicate yet another Liverpool result.

Chelsea is the only team Jurgen Klopp’s side has lost points to so far this season, and the European champions figure to be a serious title contender this season.

Chelsea are now without a doubt the team most likely to win the Premier League this season, according to Neville, who also believes Liverpool aren’t the same team they were a few years ago.

“This Chelsea team will be a title contender. – On the Gary Neville Podcast, the former Manchester United defender said, “I can’t see any way they won’t.”

“Of course, they can get hurt, but look at the bench and forget about the starting lineup. They appear to have it all.

“At this point in time, I believe Liverpool isn’t the same team as it was a few years ago, despite the fact that they’re still extremely good.

“City just don’t have the striker; Manchester United is a good team, but they’re not Chelsea.

“Manchester United’s team performance against West Ham was nothing like Chelsea’s against Tottenham – that’s a true team performance. Manchester United will win the Premier League based on momentum and key moments. When you watch Chelsea, however, they are a superior team than Manchester United. Our eyes do not deceive us.”

After naming Manchester City as the frontrunners a month ago, it didn’t take long for Neville to stray from his initial Premier League prediction for the 2021/22 season.

“You’ve still have to go with Man City at this moment because of what they’ve done over the last few years [regardless of what happens with Kane],“ he remarked on Sky Sports last month when delivering his title judgement.

“Chelsea still has to show themselves, Manchester United still has to prove themselves, and Liverpool still has to prove they can return to their previous level.”