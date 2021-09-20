With a FIFA-style model for MMA, BRAVE CF aims for global expansion.

The BRAVE Combat Federation, based in Bahrain, has announced the formation of a league similar to FIFA in football.

The BRAVE National League (BNL) intends to build a global mixed martial arts (MMA) economy that fosters mutual gain rather than monopolization.

“MMA, along with football/soccer, is one of the most popular sports in the world. It needs a sports system that enables the industry achieve its global potential, and BNL will provide that solution,” Valeria Lang, the promotion’s COO, stated.

Lang also stated that she likes multibillion-dollar companies than a single company that earns more than a billion dollars in MMA.

In three years, the Bahrain-based company intends to start its first league, with plans to expand the model to five different locations.

“A sport cannot be controlled by a single individual, company, or even a country. Regardless of riches. If that is the case, or even if it is a possibility, then the sport is not fulfilling its full potential,” said Mohammed Shahid, president of BRAVE CF.

BNL’s objective is to promote MMA as a sport around the world. It will function under a single large umbrella, similar to soccer, according to a press statement.

According to the norm that BRAVE CF will impose on interested parties, the leagues are free to design their own set of rules and regulations.

BRAVE CF has also created a transition program for amateur fighters interested in becoming professionals.

Instead of conventional per-fight contracts, the organization will implement season contracts, which would provide fighters with a consistent deal throughout the season.

Fighters are also allowed to create and sustain their own revenue streams under the new model, and club owners will have a mandatory requirement to reinvest a percentage of their revenue back to the athletes.

“It was difficult to bring together such a large group of experts from various fields of expertise and from all over the world to work toward a common goal. We believe it will be the most significant game-changer in sports in a long time,” Shahid said.

In the next days, more information regarding BNL will be released.