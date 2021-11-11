With a fantastic England U21 debut, Anthony Gordon sends a message to Everton.

Anthony Gordon scored a brace on his England under-21s debut, helping Lee Carsley’s side overcome the Czech Republic 3-1 at Turf Moor in Burnley.

During the weekend’s goalless draw with Tottenham at Goodison Park, the Everton youngster played his first 90 minutes for the first team.

That achievement came just days after he received his first England under-21 call-up following some outstanding performances for Rafa Benitez’s team.

Gordon had his real breakthrough under Carlo Ancelotti, but Benitez has given him more game time thus far this season.

Gordon, who had been a bright spot for the Blues in their last two games against Wolves and Spurs, continued his impressive form for Carsley’s side here.

With fewer than five minutes on the clock, the kid was given the nod on the left side of an aggressive front three and blasted his side ahead.

Gordon surged into the box after collecting Cole Palmer’s ball on the left before his right-footed effort deflected off Martin Vitik and into the bottom corner of the net.

While there was some debate about whether his first goal should be considered an own goal, there was no doubt that his second was his.

Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun pounced on a weak cross by Petr Gabriel into the midfield, setting Conor Gallagher racing down the left flank.

And when Matej Kovar in the Czech goal saved the on loan Crystal Palace midfielder’s shot, Gordon was on hand to convert the rebound into an empty net.

Everton’s youngster continued to impress, and he should have been credited with an assist after putting one on a plate for Balogun.

However, the Gunners’ youth, who had already scored, managed to send the ball in the opposite direction of the goal, allowing the Czechs to remove the danger.

The second half was far less exciting, with the visitors unable to capitalize on a penalty they had scored five minutes before halftime.

Gordon, on the other hand, had another 90 minutes in the tank and another night to remember with his family.

The boy or girl. “The summary has come to an end.”