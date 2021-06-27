With a dislocated shoulder, Captain Alun Wyn Jones has been ruled out of the Lions tour.

After sustaining a dislocated shoulder in the 28-10 victory over Japan, Alun Wyn Jones has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

Jones was injured while being cleared out of a ruck and had to be escorted off the field by medics.

Warren Gatland, the team’s head coach, will now have to find a replacement and a new captain.

“His shoulder had become dislocated. We’re scanning it, but it appears that we’ll have to replace him,” Gatland said.

“It’s a huge disappointment. He’s been around rugby for a long time, but he’ll be devastated. We’ll have to call someone in, have them PCR tested, and hopefully get them on the plane tomorrow.”

Another Welsh player, flanker Justin Tipuric, had his afternoon at Murrayfield cut short after a tackle just after Jones had left the field, his despondent expression as he exited through the players’ tunnel indicating that his probable shoulder injury was as serious.

Jones will return to Wales on Sunday, when the squad departs for South Africa, according to Gatland.

The Lions’ worst worries had already been realized as he left the Murrayfield pitch carefully cradling his left arm, and even though he returned to the stands for the second half, the Lions’ worst fears had already been realized.

“It’s pretty much a done deal. I was conversing with the physiotherapists, and they informed me that Alun Wyn had been contacted. He realizes that the best-case situation is that he will be able to return for the Tests,” Gatland added.

“We’re talking to the coaches about a couple of names right now. Also, it’s possible that the tour captain will be replaced. It’s still early days for us.

“We have a fairly experienced leadership group, and it isn’t something that needs to be done right away. However, we are aware of who could fill that job in the future.”

Jones’ Wales team-mate Tipuric also departed in the first half after suffering a shoulder injury and faces an anxious wait to see if he will be fit for the tour.

"Justin has a stinger in his shoulder, so we're going to get a scan to make sure.