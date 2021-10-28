With a ‘disgusting’ win, Liverpool gave a peek of the future after January departures.

It has to be Takumi Minamino if it isn’t Anfield.

The Japan international is still enjoying himself in the Carabao Cup, and he reminded Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp of his skills.

Minamino also assisted a sputtering shadow Reds in avoiding a large banana skin and taking a large stride towards Wembley.

In Liverpool's 2-0 win over Preston, Minamino and Adrian stand out.

The striker has now scored seven goals for Liverpool, all of which have come away from Anfield.

No player has ever scored as many goals for Liverpool without any of them coming at Anfield.

And his goal shortly after the hour fired the visitors into life at Deepdale, after they had previously toiled miserably against a tenacious Preston North End, who are presently 19th in the Championship.

If Klopp felt Liverpool’s win against Atletico Madrid last week was “dirty,” this recent victory was downright revolting.

The Reds were again without their key forwards in the competition, with Diogo Jota kept on the bench and the rest staying at home, despite fielding a completely different starting XI.

It gave Liverpool fans a taste of what they might expect in January, when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are scheduled to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The scene wasn’t exactly enthralling.

If the first half was a shocker – Klopp’s team would have been retreating back down the M6 if they had gone any slower – the second half, once the players got to know one other, was slightly better.

Minamino can at least be pleased with his contribution, despite Divock Origi’s wild improvised finish for Liverpool’s tie-breaker was utterly out of character for his overall performance.

Tyler Morton, an 18-year-old midfielder who made his full debut after 45 minutes against Norwich City in the previous round, was composed and composed, his cross to Neco Williams assisting Minamino's opener, while Adrian's first-half heroics saved the day.