With a Coventry date, the Ebro River makes a Group race leap.

Hugo Palmer is looking forward to Ebro River stepping up to Group Two status in the Coventry Stakes on the first day at Royal Ascot.

The Galileo Gold colt has already won two races, the most recent of which was a Listed victory in Sandown’s National Stakes.

Despite crossing the finish line three and a quarter lengths clear of his nearest challenger, the two-year-old did not make the race easy for himself by hanging left in the final furlong.

His trainer added, “I’d hope (he’s settled).”

“He appears to be maturing at a rapid pace.

“We’re really looking forward to running him.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed because he’s a great horse, and we’re really looking forward to it.”

The six-furlong race has Ebro River near the top of the betting, with Wesley Ward’s American raider Kaufymaker the ante-post favorite.

The filly has only raced once, winning her racecourse debut in a four-and-a-half-furlong Keeneland maiden.

That race was on dirt, but Ward has since worked the chestnut on turf and believes she will do well at Ascot.

He remarked, “She won on the dirt at Keeneland, and when we worked her on the grass, she took to it like a duck to water.”

“She has risen to the top of all the workers I’ve had on the lawn coming into the meeting, which is why I’m giving her the most important task.

“The Coventry Stakes is a race I’ve been longing to run in, and I believe she’ll offer me that opportunity.

“I am putting her in here because she is the best I have.”

The lone filly in the race is Jimmy Creed’s daughter, but her trainer is optimistic that she is both powerful and mature enough to hold her own.

“She has a large, lengthy stride, which I believe gives her an edge here. (This is a brief piece.)