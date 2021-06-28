With a brace against France, Cristiano Ronaldo equals the international goal record.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace of penalties to equal Ali Daei’s international goal record and earn Portugal a 2-2 draw with France, securing their participation in the Euro 2020 knockout phase.

After a dramatic night of Group F action, the Juventus forward netted from the penalty spot in both half to guarantee the current holders remained in the competition.

Karim Benzema, Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate, had put Portugal on the edge of elimination until referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz gave another penalty in Budapest.

Following a back-and-forth encounter at the Puskas Arena, France was able to top the ‘group of death’ with a tally of five points after Germany was only able to draw with Hungary in Munich.

The world champions will face Switzerland next, while Portugal will travel to Seville to face Belgium in a thrilling last-16 match.

After two early Ronaldo chances were sandwiched between Rui Patricio’s saves on Kylian Mbappe, Fernando Santos’ team was given the chance to take the lead in the 27th minute.

Hugo Lloris was sent off for catching Danilo Pereira with a punch from a cross, and it was handed over to the Portugal captain when the defender was allowed to leave the pitch on his feet.

In a rematch of the 2016 final, Ronaldo scored his 108th international goal, temporarily putting the European Championship holders on top of Group F.

It was short-lived, as Paul Pogba’s feed into Mbappe drew Nelson Semedo into taking down the Paris St Germain forward on the edge of half-time.

Benzema took responsibility and scored his first international goal in almost six years in the second minute of stoppage time after an unexpected recall following a lengthy absence ahead of the tournament.

And when Benzema collected another magnificent Pogba pass and tapped past Patricio in the 47th minute, Portugal were suddenly on their way out, with VAR able to overturn the decision. (This is a brief piece.)