With a £65 million transfer, Liverpool converted ‘f****** s***’ jibes into ‘crazy technique.’

The truth is frequently stranger than fiction, and what a journey Alisson has had since joining Liverpool three years ago.

On and off the pitch, the Brazilian’s Anfield narrative has been a stormy one in just over a thousand days.

While facing personal tragedy, the Liverpool goalkeeper has carved new, wonderful chapters in the club’s already famous history.

While with the Reds, Alisson has proven to be a world-class performer, but he has also handled all of the challenges that have come his way with humility and dignity.

Simply put, for Jurgen Klopp, he’s been a revelation.

Between the sticks was a difficult position for Liverpool prior to Alisson’s arrival in 2018.

Simon Mignolet has been the first choice for the majority of the previous five years, ever since Pepe Reina’s left.

The Belgian was seen as solid but unspectacular, and Klopp seemed determined to give his own signing, Loris Karius, a run of games after bringing him in from Mainz, where he spent so many years as both a player and a coach.

Mignolet and Karius each played 19 Premier League games in 2017/18, but the latter had established himself as the man in charge of the shirt for the second half of the season and the Champions League final.

The Kopites don’t need reminding of what happened in Kiev that night, when Karius was definitely at blame for two of Real Madrid’s goals in the Reds’ 3-1 defeat.

Klopp later stated that Karius’ performance was “100% influenced by concussion,” adding, “We don’t use it as an excuse, we use it as a reason.”

A suspected elbow to the head from opposition captain Sergio Ramos, whose challenge with Mohamed Salah resulted in the Egyptian’s early exit due to a dislocated shoulder, was also blamed for the injury.

Klopp, on the other hand, looked to have remained faith with Karius heading into the following season, selecting him for their first two pre-season friendlies.

In both games against Chester and Tranmere Rovers, Karius and Danny Ward were allocated a half each.

The voyage to the Deva Stadium went off without a hitch, with Liverpool cruising to a 7-0 triumph. “The summary has come to an end.”