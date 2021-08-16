With a $6.6 million sale, the Honus Wagner card sets a new record, continuing the trading card boom.

In 2021, the trading card industry will continue to make history. A T206 Honus Wagner baseball card set a new record when it sold for $6.6 million on Monday morning.

The sale, which included a 20% buyer’s premium, shattered the previous record by seven figures. In January, a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for $5.2 million. In April, a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection LeBron James-autographed rookie jersey card sold for the same price as the previous record.

“The condition of this Wagner makes it stand out,” said Brian Dwyer, president of Robert Edward Auctions. “We can affirm that there are only about 60 of these based on various demographic statistics and available grading data. The majority of the 60 are evaluated as poor, authentic, or good at best. This card is one of the better examples out there, if not the best one available.”

Honus Wanger is widely regarded as the greatest sports card of all time. When it sold for $1.27 million on eBay in 2000, it became the first sports card to break the $1 million mark. A T206 Honus Wagner card was purchased for $2.35 million in 2007, then resold for $2.8 million to Arizona Diamondbacks major owner Ken Kendrick a few months later.

Wagner played his final MLB game almost a century ago, capping off one of the most illustrious careers in baseball history. With the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Hall of Fame shortstop won eight batting titles and led the National League in RBI five times. Wagner has 3,430 career hits and 722 stolen bases, which puts him in eighth place all-time.

For four years, the record was held by the Wagner card, which sold for $3.3 million in 2016. That record was shattered in August 2020 when a Mike Trout rookie card was purchased for just under $4 million.

Basketball and football cards look to be in high demand as well.

2018-19 is a one-of-a-kind year National Treasures by Panini In March, the Luka Doncic Logoman RPA was sold for $4.6 million. In July, a signed Patrick Mahomes rookie card set an NFL record when it sold for $4.3 million.