With a 6-5 victory over the Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers achieve a feat never seen before in club history.

The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a 5-2 hole in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the Atlanta Braves, won 6-5 and escaping elimination courtesy to a monster eighth inning.

The Dodgers were desperate to win this game because they didn’t want to play in another elimination game, which would’ve been their fourth in only nine postseason games, according to Dodgers beat reporter Bill Plunket.

However, this was not just any win for Los Angeles. According to MLB reporter Sarah Langs, the Dodgers have taken a 3-run deficit into the eighth inning 82 times in their playoff or postseason history, but this is the first time they’ve won in that situation.

The Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning due to a home run by shortstop Corey Seager. The Angels appeared to be on their way, as they held the Braves scoreless until the fourth inning.

Atlanta’s bats came alive in the top of the first, as the team scored four runs in a row, blasting Dodgers starter Walker Buehler and putting the team up 4-2.

A single in the fifth inning drove in another run, giving the Braves a 5-2 advantage.

The Dodgers appeared to be in trouble, and they were kept quiet until the eighth inning, when center fielder Cody Bellinger, who had had a particularly poor season, decided to shake things up.

Bellinger hit a three-run home drive to right field with two outs in the fifth inning, tying the game at 5. The Dodgers weren’t finished, though, as right fielder Mookie Betts drove in another run on a line drive to put the team up 6-5.

The game would then proceed to the top of the ninth inning, where the Dodgers’ fate would be decided by closer Kenley Jansen. To conclude the game, Jansen struck out three Braves batters in a row, effectively shutting off any possible Atlanta offense.

Despite the Dodgers' victory on Tuesday, the Braves still lead the National League Championship Series 2-1.