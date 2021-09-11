With a £500 million agreement, FSG chose not to put an end to Liverpool’s transfer squabbles.

When Liverpool arrived in Leeds for the first time, the dominant emotion was fury.

It was April 19, and the projected Super League had left the collective footballing community foaming at the mouth just 36 hours before.

The Reds were met with a chorus of “greedy b*******” as they took a pre-match stroll through the city center before finding t-shirts demanding that they earn their Champions League participation waiting for them in the away dressing room.

Leeds’ message was obvious, both as a city and as a club: the Super League was a slap in the face to all that is good and great about the sport.

Klopp, on the other hand, was enraged by the ESL intentions and believed that he and his players had been unwittingly caught in the crossfire of a misguided rage.

“I noticed there are warm-up shirts, but we will not be wearing them. We can’t, but it’s a joke if someone has to tell us that we have to earn our place in the Champions League. It’s a complete farce!” Klopp remarked.

“And [the clothing]was placed in our changing room. Thank you very much if it was a Leeds idea. We don’t need anyone to remind us. Perhaps they should remind themselves of this.

“It’s a difficult one. That does not sit well with certain people, and I understand why. But I can’t say much more about it because neither the players nor I were part in any of the processes. We were completely unaware of it.”

The disaster that was the Super League was thrown to history’s garbage within 48 hours of its public commencement. If only for the time being.

And five months later, as the Reds prepare to return to Elland Road, the absurd idea of ring-fencing European participation, casting the fundamental concept of competitive competition as irrelevant in the process, has been forgiven and forgotten.

At the very least, for the other Premier League clubs engaged in the attempted robbery.

The supporters who were outraged by the concept at Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City have, it appears, been pacified by the advent of big-money, headline-grabbing transfers.

