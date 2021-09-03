With a £160 million deal, FSG and Liverpool have the perfect opportunity to compete with Manchester United.

Standard Chartered has been the longest lasting shirt partner in Liverpool history, despite not having the same level of affiliation with the club as Carlsberg and Candy.

The global banking giant first shook hands on a deal in 2009, prior to Fenway Sports Group’s takeover of the club from Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2010, and has remained a mainstay throughout the last decade and into the 2020s, penning a four-year extension to the deal in 2018 to take the partnership up to the end of the 2022/23 season.

When the arrangement was first negotiated, it was on par with Manchester United’s world-record £80 million from a multi-year deal with Aon. The deal was dubbed “a vitally important day in the history of Liverpool Football Club” by then-managing director Christian Purslow.

“This is the largest commercial transaction we have ever gone into,” Purslow said at the time. The fact that we were able to acquire a partner of Standard Chartered Bank’s caliber speaks a lot about where we want to take this football club.”

Both Liverpool and Standard Chartered have benefited from the collaboration, with the former raking in £40 million per year, totaling £160 million over the course of the agreement. For the latter, it has allowed their brand to be connected with a period of global growth for Liverpool, as well as success on the field, particularly the Champions League title in 2019 and the Premier League triumph in 2020.

It has benefited both the club and the community by supporting the United Nations’ Global Goals program and participating in some of the club’s efforts in the local community and farther afield.

Commercial deals and their strength will come back into prominence as Liverpool seeks to rebuild their revenue streams following the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Reds’ big sponsorships with Nike, Standard Chartered, AXA, and Expedia are worth roughly £436 million over the course of the contracts, with the Expedia sleeve sponsorship deal, which saw the travel business replace Western Union, achieving uplifts in value. “The summary has come to an end.”