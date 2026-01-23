Wisconsin Blows Past Penn State in Big Ten Rout

Penn State’s struggles deepened as Wisconsin handed them a crushing 98-71 defeat on January 22, 2026, extending the Nittany Lions’ losing streak to six games. The Badgers, who shot over 50% from the field, dominated from start to finish in this Big Ten clash at Rec Hall in University Park, Pennsylvania. With key players sidelined due to injuries, Penn State was no match for Wisconsin’s balanced attack and fast-paced offense.

Wisconsin Stays Hot, Penn State’s Woes Continue

What began as a hopeful evening for Penn State quickly turned into another night of disappointment. Despite a strong start, the Nittany Lions were overwhelmed by Wisconsin’s relentless play. Freshman Kayden Mingo scored the first points for Penn State, giving them an early 4-0 lead. But Wisconsin answered swiftly, and by the midway point of the first half, the Badgers had opened up a commanding 23-13 lead. From there, the game was never in doubt.

Head coach Mike Rhoades expressed frustration after the game, admitting, “We just couldn’t find a rhythm, especially in that first half. Wisconsin played faster, they pushed the tempo, and we didn’t have an answer for it.” Indeed, a devastating 16-2 run by Wisconsin left Penn State reeling, and by halftime, the score was a lopsided 50-22 in favor of the Badgers.

John Blackwell and Braeden Carrington were standout performers for Wisconsin, each contributing heavily to the first-half surge. Carrington had 17 points at the break, while Blackwell added 13. Penn State, on the other hand, struggled mightily on offense, shooting a mere 23% from the field in the first half, making a comeback nearly impossible.

The second half saw no change in momentum, as Wisconsin continued to dominate on both ends of the floor. With the score at 60-30 by the under-16 timeout, the Badgers’ depth and ball movement shone through. Nolan Winter finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Austin Rapp and Nick Boyd each reached double digits. Wisconsin finished with 25 assists on 36 field goals, outscoring Penn State 42-18 in the paint.

Penn State’s offense showed signs of life after the break, with Josh Reed leading the charge. The senior guard finished with 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Freddie Dilione, battling an ankle injury, contributed 17 points, while Mason Blackwood added 14. Despite outscoring Wisconsin in the second half, 49-48, the deficit was simply too large to overcome.

Statistical disparities were evident across the board. Wisconsin shot 50.7% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range, compared to Penn State’s 35.9% and 29.6%. Wisconsin’s bench outscored Penn State’s 30-18, and the Badgers dominated the rebounding battle, 33-20, with six minutes remaining.

By the game’s conclusion, Wisconsin had stretched its lead to 37 points, allowing Coach Greg Gard to empty his bench in the final minutes. “I thought our guys did a great job sharing the ball and staying aggressive,” Gard said. “We got contributions from everyone, and that’s what you want in a tough road environment.”

Penn State’s ongoing injury troubles also played a significant role in the defeat. With Tibor Mirtic sidelined for a fourth straight game and Reggie Grodin out for the season, the Nittany Lions have struggled to maintain a consistent lineup. Despite these challenges, Rhoades continues to search for a spark, rotating his players throughout the game to no avail.

With the loss, Penn State remains winless in Big Ten play, dropping to 0-8 in conference action. They will now look ahead to a daunting road trip to Columbus, where they will face Ohio State on January 26. Wisconsin, meanwhile, improves to 14-5 and stays firmly in the hunt for the Big Ten title.