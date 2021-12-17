Winter Warriors II Main Card Predictions And Preview

In a few hours, ONE: Winter Warriors II will take place, featuring a Team Lakay showcase.

See what you may expect from the card.

Paul Lumihi vs. Jhanlo Sangiao

Jhanlo Sangiao’s promotional debut has gotten a lot of attention in recent weeks, and he’ll be facing Indonesian MMA veteran Paul Lumihi.

Sangiao is the first of four Team Lakay fighters to appear, and he believes that his youth and general abilities will be sufficient to defeat Lumihi.

All signs point to the 19-year-old having an explosive debut with his father and Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao on his side.

Jhanlo Sangiao will knock out Paul Lumihi in the first round.

Probability of Prediction: 80%

Yusup Saadulaev vs. Stephen Loman

In the bantamweight class, Stephen Loman, a fellow promotional debutant, will meet Yusup Saadulaev, a 36-year-old Russian.

Loman went undefeated in his five fights with BRAVE Combat Federation, even holding the bantamweight belt for two years until switching to ONE Championship in February.

Despite the fact that Saadulaev is a punishing wrestler with 11 submission victories and two knockout victories, Loman’s pedigree should shine through against the 36-year-old veteran.

If Saadulaev is unable to quickly take him down to the ground, Loman’s accurate and stiff hands are more than capable of ending the bout early.

Prediction: Loman knocks out Saadulaev in round one.

Probability of Prediction: 70%

Murad Ramazanov vs. Zebaztian Kadestam

Heavy-handed welterweights Zebaztian Kadestam and Murad Ramazanov will go toe-to-toe just before the co-main event to see who has the most knockout power.

Since beginning his professional career in 2011, Kadestam had been knocking out opponents left and right, but he has recently suffered a string of bad losses, the most recent of which was a neck crank loss to Gadzhimurad Abdullaev.

When the 31-year-old Swedish fighter faces Russian all-around fighter Ramazanov, who has gone undefeated in his seven-year career, he will have a chance to end his two-fight losing streak.

As a result, it would be difficult to bet against Ramazanov, who has a track record of finishing opponents with his hands or via submission.

Prediction: Ramazanov submits Kadestam in the second round.

Probability of Prediction: 60%

Fan Rong vs. Vitaly Bigdash

When Vitaly Bigdash meets Chinese submission specialist Fan Rong in a catchweight battle, he hopes to keep his winning streak going.

When Vitaly Bigdash meets Chinese submission specialist Fan Rong in a catchweight battle, he hopes to keep his winning streak going.

Fan's debut fight against reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champion Reinier de Ridder did not go well.