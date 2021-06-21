winger signs with Motherwell Amaluzor, Justin

Following a good trial period at the end of last season, Motherwell have signed winger Justin Amaluzor.

The former Barnet player, who is now 24, was most recently at non-league Maidstone.

Manager Graham Alexander told the club’s website, “Justin came in to practice with us last season and quickly impressed us all with his passion and attacking ability.”

“He’s driven to succeed, and we’re thrilled to have him on board. We’re confident he’ll seize this opportunity and contribute significantly to our team.”