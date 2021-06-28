Wimbledon fans return as the tournament resumes after a two-week hiatus.

The two-year wait for tennis at Wimbledon came to an end on Monday, when the tournament began after being postponed due to severe weather.

After last year’s championship was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, fans returned to the All England Club.

On the outer courts, play was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., but further rain forced organizers to postpone it until at least 1.30 p.m.

However, activity on Court One began 30 minutes before Centre Court at 1 p.m., with Aryna Sabalenka taking on Monica Niculescu.

The gates opened half an hour earlier than usual, at 10 a.m., to give spectators more time to perform the required checks.

Wimbledon is part of the Government’s Events Research Programme, therefore fans must show confirmation of full vaccination, a negative coronavirus test, or recent infection immunity, and all tickets are electronic.

For the first week of the tournament, capacity is 50%, increasing to 100% for the finals weekend.

When spectators must wear masks while roaming around the grounds, they are not required to wear them while seated at the courts.

On Monday, ten British players competed, with Andy Murray competing in the third round against Nikoloz Basilashvili on Centre Court and 19-year-old Jack Draper facing defending champion Novak Djokovic.