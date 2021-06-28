Wimbledon 2021: Television Schedule, Live Stream, Seeds and Odds

The lone grass-court Grand Slam begins today in southwest London, with tennis making its long-awaited return.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the sport’s most renowned tournament was the only one of the four majors that did not take place last year.

Following his victory at the French Open two weeks ago, world No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic appears to be on his way to tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam singles championships.

Djokovic is the betting favorite to win the tournament, especially after Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon and the Olympics to relax after a long clay-court season. Federer, who will turn 40 less than a month after the tournament, will be trying to win his first Wimbledon since 2017 and end a three-year wait for a Grand Slam victory.

Djokovic told the BBC, “The level of confidence is pretty strong.”

“Roland Garros drained me physically, intellectually, and emotionally. It also provided me with a tremendous amount of positive energy and confidence, which I’m attempting to ride.

“It’s great to be here. From the time I was seven years old and dreamed of winning Wimbledon, it has always been a dream tournament for me.”

Meanwhile, Serena Williams, who was runner-up at Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019, starts her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles victory.

The absence of world No. 3 Simona Halep, who Williams lost to in the final two years ago, and world No. 2 Naomi Osaka could help her win her first Wimbledon title since 2016.

The 134th edition of the oldest tennis event has everything you need to know.

When is Wimbledon this year?

The tournament begins on Monday, June 28, and runs for two weeks. The women’s singles final is scheduled for Saturday, July 10, with the men’s final taking place the following day.

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

The tournament will be broadcast exclusively across ESPN channels. Coverage on Monday begins at 6 a.m. ET on ESPN and runs until 11:30 a.m. ET, before switching to ESPN2 from 11:30 a.m. ET until 4:30 p.m. ET.

The schedule will remain unchanged throughout the first two rounds, with the exception of Wednesday and Thursday,. This is a brief summary.