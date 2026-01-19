Wilson Claims Maiden Masters Title with Victory Over Higgins

Kyren Wilson secured his first Masters snooker title at Alexandra Palace on Sunday, January 18, 2026, after defeating John Higgins 10-6 in a hard-fought final. The Englishman’s victory ended years of disappointment in the prestigious event, having previously lost in the 2018 and 2025 finals. Wilson lifted the Paul Hunter Trophy and earned a £350,000 prize, his triumph coming at the expense of 50-year-old Higgins, who was aiming to become the oldest-ever winner of a Triple Crown event.

Wilson Triumphs After Years of Near Misses

The final was set up by two captivating semi-finals on Saturday, January 17, 2026. Wilson, the world number two and reigning World Champion, staged a thrilling comeback against Wu Yize, overcoming a 5-4 deficit to seal victory with a break of 116 in the decider. Higgins, on the other hand, overcame world number one Judd Trump 6-5, after being down 5-3, showing the tenacity that has defined his career.

In the final, Higgins made a strong start, taking the opening frame with a break of 58. However, Wilson responded with two tightly contested frames to take a 3-1 lead. Higgins fought back to level at 3-3, but Wilson seized control, producing back-to-back centuries to end the afternoon session 5-3 in front. The momentum shifted in the evening session as Higgins won two of the first three frames to close the gap to 6-5, but Wilson regained his composure, capitalizing on Higgins’ mistakes to move ahead 8-5.

The 14th frame saw Higgins break with 76 to stay in contention, but Wilson answered back with a crucial frame to make it 9-6. Higgins responded with a 70 break in the following frame, but Wilson sealed the victory in the 16th frame, taking the match 10-6 and claiming his long-awaited Masters title.

Speaking after the win, Wilson reflected on his journey: “It was an absolute honor to share the table with a legend and idol of mine. The 2018 final I lost, I cried like a little girl, and I’m trying not to cry now. It was an absolute dogfight. Even when I’m struggling, I fight until the end, and thankfully I’ve done that.”

Higgins’ Historic Run and Emotional Defeat

For Higgins, the defeat was a tough pill to swallow. Despite producing some of his best snooker to reach the final—dispatching Zhao Xintong and Judd Trump in the process—the Scot admitted he was unable to bring his best form to the final. “I was rubbish,” he said. “It wasn’t a 10-6 match. It’s disappointing, but congratulations to Kyren; he was totally dominant.”

At 50, Higgins made history as the oldest player to reach a Triple Crown final, surpassing records and inspiring many with his continued success in the sport. His run to the final included impressive victories, but on this occasion, Wilson had the upper hand when it mattered most.

This victory marks a significant milestone in Wilson’s career, confirming his place among snooker’s elite players. For Higgins, his quest for a third Masters title continues, but his inspiring performance this week reminded fans of his enduring greatness in the sport.

As the new champion hoisted the Paul Hunter Trophy, it was clear that this Masters final would be remembered not just for the high-quality snooker on display, but for the personal stories of resilience, respect, and redemption that unfolded in front of an emotional crowd at Alexandra Palace.