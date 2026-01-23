Williams F1 Team Pulls Out of Barcelona Testing Due to Delays

The Williams Formula 1 team has announced that it will not be participating in next week’s pre-season testing at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. The British team, which impressed many by finishing fifth in last season’s constructors’ championship, revealed that development delays related to the new FW48 car have forced the withdrawal.

Delays Lead to Change in Testing Plans

As teams across the grid race to prepare for a new season shaped by significant changes to the technical rulebook, Williams has been hit by delays in its preparations. The opening five-day test session at Barcelona, which begins on Monday, was set to be the first chance for teams to showcase their new cars ahead of the 2026 season. However, Williams has confirmed that they will now focus on alternative testing methods, including a Virtual Test Track (VTT) programme, to prepare for the season opener in Bahrain.

Despite missing out on the initial testing session, Williams remains optimistic and is targeting readiness for Bahrain’s two three-day tests scheduled for next month. These tests, taking place ahead of the season’s first race in Melbourne on March 8, will be crucial for fine-tuning the FW48 car.

A statement from the team confirmed the setback: “Atlassian Williams F1 Team has made the decision not to participate in next week’s shakedown test in Barcelona due to delays in the FW48 programme as we continue to push for maximum car performance. We will conduct a series of tests, including a VTT programme with the 2026 car, next week to ensure we are fully prepared for the official test in Bahrain.”

Williams is counting on the upcoming tests to ensure that they can hit the ground running for the season’s first race. The team’s drivers, Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, who finished eighth and ninth respectively in last season’s drivers’ standings, are expected to play a pivotal role as the team pushes for further improvements. Sainz, in particular, secured two podium finishes last season, helping Williams achieve its best performance in over a decade.

Williams thanked its fans for their continued support, adding that there is much to look forward to in the 2026 season. With the technical challenges and high expectations, the team is determined to build on its recent success once the season officially begins.