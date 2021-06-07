Williams and Egan will be ecstatic with Mokaatil.

For trainer Ian Williams and jockey David Egan, Mokaatil was a surprising 25-1 winner of the World Pool “Dash” Handicap.

The five-furlong race was as exciting as ever, with Son And Sannie blazing the early trail down the middle of the track before his stride began to shorten as he approached the final furlong.

Mokaatil was just getting into peak speed at the time, and once in front, he stretched out to win by a length and a half.

Only Spoofing came in second, followed by Stone Of Destiny.

“It’s a great way to break the duck,” Egan added. It’s my first Dash, so it’s fantastic.

“It’s taken a while to get here. I’ve been biking for a while now.