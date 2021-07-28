‘Will You Be Responsible If I Die?’ Tokyo 2020 — Medvedev Makes It To Quarters Despite Heatstoke

The intense heat in Tokyo irritated Daniil Medvedev, who qualified for the quarterfinals of the men’s singles tennis tournament at the 2020 Olympic Games on Wednesday. The World No. 2 ATP player also inquired about the chair umpire’s willingness to accept responsibility if he perished during the match.

The temperature soared to 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius) due to earlier rain, but the heat index made it feel like a scorching 99 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius). Medvedev, who was the first to request a delayed start for tennis at the Olympics owing to the hot and humid weather, battled on the court in his third-round match against Fabio Fogini of Italy on Wednesday.

During the second set, the Russian ace tennis player took a medical stoppage and requested his trainer’s assistance due to the heat and an abdominal injury.

When chair umpire Carlos Ramos saw Medvedev struggling between points and resting on his racket, he inquired if he could continue playing.

“I can finish the match, but I can also die,” Medvedev replied. Are you going to be held accountable if I die?”

“I didn’t know what to do to feel better,” Medvedev said in a post-match interview after defeating Fogini in three sets. I was about to collapse on the court. I didn’t feel well enough with my breathing even after the first set. That’s why I went to the physio; I thought my diaphragm was stuck.

He claimed that it was the hottest day in Tokyo thus far. “Then on the second set, I just got blackness in my eyes, like between every point, and I didn’t know what to do to make myself feel better. I was bending down and couldn’t catch my breath, so I was about to collapse on the court,” he explained.

After quitting from her quarterfinal match against Marketa Vondrousova, Spanish player Paula Badosa had to leave the court in a wheelchair due to heatstroke. Later, Badosa and his partner Pablo Carreno Busta withdrew from a mixed doubles match. Meanwhile, Czech Republic’s Vondrousova has advanced to the semi-finals after eliminating local favorite Naomi Osaka.