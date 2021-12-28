Will Virgil van Dijk play for Liverpool against Leicester? Klopp Gives the Long-Awaited Squad Update.

Virgil van Dijk will be available for Liverpool FC’s Premier League match against Leicester City on Tuesday, according to Jurgen Klopp.

Van Dijk, along with three other Liverpool players — Curtis Jones, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara – tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Despite the fact that Liverpool is without a few players due to injuries, Klopp stated that the club has no new injury concerns ahead of their critical match against Leicester at King Power Stadium.

“Yes, the boys who had to isolate or were infected with COVID have returned. Fab, Virgil, Curtis, and Thiago fall into this category. Thiago was the most recent to return; he trained with the team for the first time yesterday “According to Liverpool’s official website, Klopp remarked in a pre-match news conference on Monday.

The Liverpool manager, however, disclosed that COVID-19 has struck his camp once more, with one young player and two members of the support crew testing positive.

“We have two staff members and one young youngster who is currently isolating. It’s quite difficult; every morning when you walk in, it’s a lottery. You hope everything is OK, and then there’s one case, and that’s the situation, but we’re fine otherwise “Klopp added.

Before Liverpool’s league match against Newcastle United, Van Dijk and others tested positive. While Liverpool won 3-1, they were forced to a 2-2 tie by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, putting their title hopes in jeopardy. Van Dijk’s four years at Anfield came to an end on Monday, and the Reds obviously missed him on the backline.

On December 27, 2017, Liverpool and Southampton agreed to a deal for the 30-year-old center-back, who was formally revealed on New Year’s Day.

Liverpool is second in the rankings with 41 points after 18 games in the 2021-22 Premier League, six points behind leaders Manchester City. Klopp’s side, on the other hand, still has a game in hand, making the Leicester match crucial for the Reds.

Liverpool and Leicester recently faced off in the League Cup quarter-finals. Klopp’s team won the game on penalties after Takumi Minamino scored an injury-time equalizer.