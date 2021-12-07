Will Tom Brady and Bill Belichick meet in the Super Bowl in 2022? The Probability Of A Patriots-Bucs Matchup

It’s looking more and more likely that Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will face off in the Super Bowl. With only five weeks left in the regular season in 2021, a meeting between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the second-most likely possibility.

New England took sole ownership of first place in the AFC East and the conference’s top seed with a 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. The defending NFC South champion Buccaneers are one game behind the Arizona Cardinals for the top spot in the conference.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the odds for Super Bowl LVI between New England and Tampa Bay are +1400. Only a contest between the Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs (+1200) has higher odds.

According to the most recent betting odds, the Patriots and Buccaneers are more likely to face off in the Super Bowl than the Baltimore Ravens (+1600). Baltimore has the best record in the AFC heading into Week 13.

This season’s championship game, if it comes down to Belichick and Brady, will be one of the most anticipated in league history. With 28.5 million average viewers, Brady’s first visit to New England as an opposing player in Week 4 was NBC’s second-most-watched “Sunday Night Football” game ever.

New England was defeated 19-17 by Tampa Bay.

It’s just been 21 months since the greatest quarterback-head coach duo in history officially ended their relationship. Less than 11 months after departing New England, Brady led Tampa Bay to a title and won his sixth Super Bowl MVP award, while Belichick and the Patriots experienced their first losing season in two decades.

Mac Jones, who is on his way to earning the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year title, appears to be the Patriots’ replacement for Brady. Coach of the Year frontrunner Bill Belichick led the Patriots to a 9-4 record with a first-year quarterback. New England didn’t even need a quarterback to beat Buffalo, tossing the ball three times for 19 yards throughout the game.

New England is on a seven-game winning streak heading into their Week 14 bye.

Brady has a good chance of winning his fourth NFL MVP award. With 3,771 passing yards and 34 touchdowns, the 44-year-old quarterback tops all players.

With 31.4 points per game, the Bucs lead the NFL. The Patriots allow only 15.4 points per game, which is the lowest in the league.