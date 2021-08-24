Will the Tokyo Paralympics Change Japan’s Disability Policy?

As the Paralympic Games begin, the focus is on Japan’s attempts to promote accessibility and inclusivity, with many contending that there is still much work to be done.

At the world’s largest parasports competition in Tokyo, 4,400 athletes with disabilities will compete.

It’s a museum of sporting history, as well as an event that organizers hope will influence people’s attitudes toward individuals with disabilities.

“It’s a priceless event,” said Masaaki Suwa, a Japanese para-canoeist who did not make the Tokyo Games but will be rooting for Japan on TV.

“They are extraordinary people, but they are not superhumans. I want others to understand that they, too, are human beings,” the 35-year-old told AFP.

Suwa is disappointed since he had hoped to compete in his hometown, but he is hoping that other Paralympians would have an impact on Japanese society.

“I think (the Paralympics) will serve as a springboard for people to live more closely with disabled people,” Suwa, who uses a wheelchair, said.

Experts and activists working in the field of disability rights in Japan give a varied image of the situation.

Barrier-free infrastructure has progressed, with officials stating that accessibility is crucial not only for persons with impairments but also for the country’s vast senior population.

To enhance accessibility at public places, a barrier-free enforcement statute has been changed twice in recent years.

Tokyo’s massive train system has been given special attention, with elevators running at about 96 percent of stations as of 2019, according to the municipal government.

By 2019, 82 percent of Tokyo subway stations – up from 56 percent in 2013 – had platform gates to protect visually impaired riders and others safe.

In addition, new hotels with more than 50 rooms must make at least one of every 100 accessible.

“Japan appears advanced in terms of the quantity of barrier-free facilities,” said Miki Matheson, deputy chief of Japan’s Paralympic delegation.

However, the three-time Paralympic gold medalist from Canada, who is in Tokyo for the Games, thinks that accessibility is not the same as inclusion.

When I’m back in Japan, I’m frequently treated as a crippled person,” Matheson, who uses a wheelchair, said.

“In Canada, I go about my daily life completely oblivious to my disability.”

Activists point to the workplace as an example of the remaining hurdles.

Workers with disabilities must make up at least 2.3 percent of all employees, according to government regulations. Noncompliance by larger companies might result in sanctions.

The government was compelled to apologize in 2018 after it was discovered that it was habitually overstating the number of disabled individuals on the road.