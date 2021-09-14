Will Ronaldo and Cavani Face Young Boys in the Champions League? Manchester United’s Squad is Confirmed by Solskjaer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included to Manchester United’s 22-man squad for Tuesday’s Champions League opener against Young Boys in the 2021-22 season.

The forthcoming encounter will be Ronaldo’s first Champions League participation with United since the 2009 final, which was his penultimate appearance for the club before joining Real Madrid beginning of the 2009-10 season.

Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford lately, scored a brace in a fantastic second debut for Manchester United, helping his side thrash Newcastle 4-1 in their Premier League match.

Following last week’s historic home game against Newcastle, Solskjaer stated that the 36-year-old Portuguese star will not play all of the games due to the need to manage the 36-year-workload old’s during the ongoing demanding campaign.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on the eve of the Champions League encounter against Young Boys in Switzerland that experienced players like Ronaldo will help settle the game and handle it properly.

“I believe that sometimes, you know, youth may go a long way, but in some games, experience will, of course, play a role. You’ll need that youthfulness, courage, and fearlessness in other games. Tomorrow will be electrifying in there, and we need people with that experience to calm it down and handle the game properly,” Solskjaer said in a news conference on Monday, according to Man Utd’s media.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani, Manchester United’s No. 21 striker, is still rehabilitating from an injury incurred during a behind-closed-doors encounter earlier this season.

“After the in-house game we played during international week, he experienced a minor strain. He’ll be back with us soon, hopefully. Solskjaer stated, “He’s working hard to get back.”

Manchester United’s 22-man squad includes: David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Matej Kovar; Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek; Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood,