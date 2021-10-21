Will Rashford Start Against Liverpool In The Premier League? Update from Solskjaer.

Marcus Rashford is expected to start against Liverpool in Sunday’s Premier League match, according to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils upset Atalanta 3-2 in a dramatic Champions League group encounter on Wednesday, which was Rashford’s only second appearance for the English club this season.

The England international had knee surgery before of the 2021-22 season and was out until the away league game against Leicester City. Despite Rashford’s goal, his team was defeated 4-2.

Solskjaer had an injury scare against Atalanta when Rashford had a dead leg at Old Trafford and had to be replaced by Edinson Cavani in the 66th minute. Solskjaer, on the other hand, is optimistic that Rashford’s problem isn’t significant.

“He has put forth a lot of effort. He couldn’t train with contact due to his injuries or surgery, but he has been exercising physically and is now physically quite tough. Now the focus is on regaining football form. And it is on its way. Marcus is a natural talent, but he also wants to improve his game, and he has already put in a lot of effort on his own without any contact. It showed [against Atalanta]because he was calm and collected in front of goal “Man United’s official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Rashford, on the other hand, has a strong record against Liverpool, having scored five goals against the Reds. Leicester City is the only team against whom he has scored more goals (six).

Manchester United was down 0-2 at halftime against Atalanta at Old Trafford. In the second half, Rashford put the Red Devils ahead before captain Harry Maguire equalized in the 75th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo came to Solskjaer’s rescue once more, scoring the game’s critical third goal to give the Red Devils the crucial three points.

Ronaldo, who has six goals in nine games for Manchester United this season, was praised by manager Solskjaer, who had been under a lot of pressure after his team had dropped points twice before the Atlanta encounter.

“He’s a natural goal scorer. Anyone who wants to criticize him for his work ethic or attitude should simply watch this game. Keep an eye on how he moves. The header isn’t as as good as his Roma one, but he still has a leap and timing that no one else has “After Man United’s nail-biting triumph on Wednesday, Solskjaer stated.