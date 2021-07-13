‘Will Never Apologize For Who I Am,’ says Euro 2020. Rashford’s Reaction To Racism

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United apologized on social media on Tuesday for missing the penalty shootout, saying, “I will never apologize for who I am and where I came from.”

Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all missed penalty kicks when England fell 3-2 on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, and the youthful three received racial abuse on social media as a result.

Rashford said in a statement, “I felt like I’d let everyone down.”

“I can take all the criticism I want about my performance; my penalty was not good enough; it should have gone in, but I will never apologize for who I am or where I came from. I’ve never felt more proud than when I was wearing the three lions on my chest and witnessing my family cheer me on in front of tens of thousands of people,” Rashford continued in a message posted to his different social media platforms.

After Rashford’s penalty miss in Euro 2020, a mural in his hometown of Withington was damaged. Later, words of support were strewn across the artwork.

The racist abuse was slammed by England manager Gareth Southgate and Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, with the former calling it “unforgivable.”

The Metropolitan Police warned “it will not be permitted” as the investigation into the event continues, according to BBC Sport. The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) has also opened an investigation.

England captain Harry Kane backed Rashford, Sancho, and Saka in a post-match interview on Sunday, saying the three young players will bounce back ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“You have to keep your heads up. It’s been an incredible competition. A penalty can be missed by anyone. We both win and lose as a team. We’ll take what we’ve learned and apply it to our future endeavors. Those boys will grow as a result of it, and it will provide us with greater drive for next year’s World Cup. We were up against a formidable opponent. We got off to a fantastic start. Sometimes I think I went a little too deep. They had a lot of possession of the ball. We appeared to be in command, and they didn’t create many opportunities,” Kane said.