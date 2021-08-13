Will Mac Jones or Cam Newton start for the New England Patriots in Week 1?

Now that the NFL preseason for 2021 has begun, the quarterback competition for the New England Patriots is in full swing. Although Cam Newton has been tabbed as the expected Week 1 starter, Mac Jones may be able to make a case for the job in his rookie season.

In Thursday’s 22-13 triumph over the Washington Football Team, the quarterbacks had nearly equal passer ratings. Newton had a 78.9 passer rating after completing four of seven throws for 49 yards. In his first NFL game, Jones went 13-19 for 87 yards and a 78.2 passer rating.

What does this suggest for their chances of being able to participate once the regular season begins?

Newton is still the overwhelming favorite to start the first game of the season. Jones has +250 odds to take the first snap in the Patriots’ season opener, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Jones has -350 chances to sit on the bench and watch.

For the 2020 season, Newton will take over as the Patriots’ quarterback in 15 of the team’s 16 games. With 2,657 throwing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and ten interceptions, the veteran had a 7-8 record. Newton struggled in the passing game, but he rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Newton’s average depth of target against Washington was less than one yard. Jones threw the ball far more aggressively, averaging 7.6 yards per target.

Patriots quarterbacks’ average target depth vs. Washington

Mac Jones has a 7.6 rating, whereas Cam Newton has a 0.7 rating.

twitter.com/eetLZKa3qx

Pic.twitter.com/pj47XBBZMq Cam Newton and Mac Jones in the Patriots’ preseason opener (via @ESPNStatsInfo and @NextGenStats)

Jones was selected with the 15th overall choice in the draft. New England is hoping he will be the team’s long-term quarterback. It’s a question of when, not if, Bill Belichick hands the offense over to Jones.

“He came up to me and told me about his expectations, and we talked about it. When it comes to Jones, “every young quarterback goes through it — the excitement, the anticipation,” Newton told reporters on Thursday. “I see his preparation is always spotless because he wants to be perfect. That’s one of the qualities I admire in him.”

Jones had a great season at Alabama, passing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns in his senior season. In college, the rookie was surrounded by incredible talent, but the Patriots have one of the worst wide receiver groups in the league.

In terms of the 2021 season, Newton is likely to give the Patriots a higher floor. Jones’s ceiling is higher.

Following the addition of free agents to their roster. Brief News from Washington Newsday.