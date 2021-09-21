Will Firmino, Thiago, and Trent Play Against Norwich in the League Cup? Liverpool provides an important update.

For their next League Cup match against Norwich City on Tuesday, Liverpool FC will be without Roberto Firmino, Thiago Alcantara, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alcantara was ruled out of the Norwich game and the subsequent Premier League fixture against Brentford, according to Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders. Alexander-Arnold was anticipated to return in time for the league game.

In the second half of last weekend’s game against Crystal Palace at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp was obliged to take Alcantara off. Although the Reds are awaiting the results of more scans, the Spaniard has been diagnosed with a calf issue.

“Thiago had a calf injury, according to the coach after the game. I can’t predict how long it will take right now, but it won’t be tomorrow or this weekend. Let’s wait for the scan results and a proper diagnosis. It’s a shame because he was taking the game by the horns; he was, in my opinion, a true playmaker. It’s also a pity that we’re missing him. On the eve of the League Cup match, Liverpool’s assistant manager Lijnders told Liverpool’s official website, “We lose two highly crucial midfielders in one week, that’s the unfortunate thing.”

Klopp’s assistant also stated that Alexander-Arnold has not tested positive for COVID-19, despite the fact that he missed the Reds’ win against Crystal Palace after getting ill just before kick-off. In any case, the player will be subjected to a test.

“Our game versus Palace began at 12 o’clock, and he took responsibility for speaking with the doctor. It wasn’t easy because these players – and this says a lot about our group – want to play everything, even if they’re a little shaky or sick, but he accepted the challenge. There are no signs or symptoms of Covid. Regardless, we test. He’ll be alright in a few days, but Norwich is too soon,” Lijnders noted.

After suffering a hamstring injury, Liverpool have been without their star forward Firmino for the last three games. The No. 9 is likely to return to training this week, according to Lijnders.

“Then there’s Bobby, who will participate in some team training but isn’t yet ready. He is, nevertheless, making good progress. Neco is also making good development. Tomorrow also comes too soon for him,” Lijnders remarked.

Liverpool is in second place in the 2021-22 Premier League table with four wins and a draw.

