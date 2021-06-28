Will England be able to maintain their white-ball form in the one-day series against Sri Lanka?

England will play Sri Lanka in a three-match one-day series beginning on Tuesday in Durham, hoping to maintain their white-ball momentum following a whitewash in the recent Twenty20 series.

Is Sri Lanka capable of putting up a fight?

Over the years, these two countries have had some exciting matches, but the three-match T20 series did little to further the story of their rivalry. A 3-0 home victory was expected, but the ease with which it was won was astonishing. Only the most ardent optimist would argue against Eoin Morgan’s side winning the 50-over contest, especially after three first-choice players – Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, and Danushka Gunathalika – were dropped from the squad for violating Covid rules. Sri Lanka may settle for a win or two at this point, but with flaws tougher to conceal over the longer format, it may be more said than done.

England’s newcomer

The selection for the two Sri Lanka series has been conservative, although Chris Silverwood has chosen Sussex’s George Garton as a possible replacement. The 24-year-old is close to delivering on some of the promise that saw him sidetracked to the fringes of the international scene as a teenager. Best known for his left-arm pace bowling but also a useful run-scorer in the lower middle order, the 24-year-old is close to delivering on some of the promise that saw him sidetracked to the fringes of the international scene as a teenager. With left-arm all-rounders David Willey and Sam Curran also engaged, his path into the playing XI will be difficult, but he will want to make his debut during the three-match series.

Rashid is keeping an eye on Flintoff. Anderson, James (269) Gough, Darren (234) Stuart Broad is a writer who lives in the United (178) Adil Rashid (168) Andrew Flintoff (158)

Adil Rashid is the fifth highest wicket-taker in England’s ODI history on 158 and needs another 10 to equal the tally of fourth-placed Andrew Flintoff. During the T20s, he seemed in fantastic form, even showing off a new party piece when he bowled a 73mph seamer in the final game. He remains Eoin Morgan’s most reliable ‘point of difference’ bowler and will fancy his chances of getting stuck. (This is a short article)