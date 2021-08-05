Will Deshaun Watson be dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles? Philadelphia and the Texans’ Quarterback are linked in rumors.

Deshaun Watson is becoming more and more like a feasible trade destination for the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite Watson’s legal difficulties and desire to no longer play for the Houston Texans, the two sides remain linked.

Late Wednesday night, CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso claimed that conversations between Philadelphia and Houston about a possible Watson deal were heating up. Multiple NFL reports have debunked the notion that the two teams were close to reaching an agreement, and Watson is still with the Texans as of Thursday afternoon.

But this isn’t the first time the Eagles have been linked to Watson, and it’s unlikely to be the last. ESPN’s Adam Schefter speculated in mid-July that the Eagles might be on the verge of landing the star quarterback.

The Eagles, or any other team, might be hesitant to trade for Watson until his off-field troubles are resolved. Watson is facing 22 legal claims for sexual assault, and ten women have made police charges against him.

The NFL has yet to decide whether or not Watson will be punished, and if so, for how long.

Watson begged the Texans to move him before the charges against him were public. Watson, one of the top players in the NFL, would normally be coveted by multiple clubs and be worth numerous first-round draft picks.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Eagles could have three first-round picks.

Philadelphia’s expected starting quarterback for the 2021 season, Jalen Hurts, was not drafted with the goal of becoming the team’s starting quarterback. Hurts showed flashes of brilliance in four starts last season, but he finished with a dismal 77.6 passer rating.

Watson has been linked to the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, and Denver Broncos as possible trade partners.

Each of the last three seasons, Watson has been named to the Pro Bowl. With 4,823 yards and 8.9 yards per attempt, the 25-year-old dominated the league. With 33 touchdown passes, seven interceptions, and a 112.4 passer rating, Watson set new career highs.

Watson has a contract that runs until the 2025 season.