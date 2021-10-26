Will Dak Prescott Play In The Week 8 Game For The Dallas Cowboys? Update on the quarterback’s injury.

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t determined if Dak Prescott will play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. The quarterback is battling with a calf strain he sustained during the Cowboys’ overtime victory over the New England Patriots in Week 6.

Dallas’ last game was won by Prescott, and the team got a well-timed bye in Week 7. Prescott’s injury is unlikely to keep him from starting when the Cowboys return to the field in Week 8.

Prescott’s walking boot, which he wore shortly after guiding Dallas to win in New England, was missing when he was photographed at the Cowboys’ practice facility on Monday. Prescott told reporters he was “OK,” but he wouldn’t say whether he’d play in Minnesota, joking that the media needed something to talk about.

On the radio show 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remarked, “Based on what you witnessed yesterday, that was very encouraging.” “However, those things must be monitored.” We have a solid week ahead of us, which is ideal for tracking. When [Zack] Martin got the calf injury last year, I thought he described it well. He claims that some days he feels terrific and the following day he feels like he was run over by a bulldozer. Still, I’m really pleased with Dak’s current situation.” Dak Prescott (right calf) of the Cowboys is not wearing a protective boot. In a pleasant mood. He’s rooting for the team nutritionist, who is sprinting on the practice field. Prescott is likely to play against the Vikings on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/sCUyE36DnQ Prescott is expected to play, according to the betting markets. Dallas is a 2.5-point underdog versus Minnesota on the road.

Prescott has dealt with three different injuries in the last year. In Week 5, his 2020 season was cut short due to a fractured ankle. Because of a latissimus strain, Prescott did not play in the preseason.

Through six games, none of these ailments have slowed Prescott. The 28-year-old is one of the leading MVP contenders. He has 1,813 yards throwing, 16 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a passer rating of 115.0.

With 460.8 yards of offense per game and 34.2 points per game, the Cowboys lead all NFL clubs. Dallas has won five straight games since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener.

The Cowboys are the overwhelming favorites to win the NFC East with a 2.5-game lead.