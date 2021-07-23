Will Chris Paul Turn Down A $44 Million Player Option To Join The Lakers? NBA Rumors: Will Chris Paul Turn Down A $44 Million Player Option To Join The Lakers?

Chris Paul has yet to win an NBA championship, which is the only thing lacking from his basketball resume. Most believe it is something that the 11-time All-Star would aspire for at his age, and all of that should be evident this offseason.

The expense of winning an NBA championship next season could put the 36-year-old in a precarious position. If he exercises his player option with the Suns, he could earn $44 million next season. Phoenix, on the other hand, may not be willing to pay that much money, knowing that they could only obtain one or two players for that much.

Paul may be difficult to trade away if he chooses to participate. The Los Angeles Lakers are one team that has been mentioned. The purple and gold are rumored to be seeking for a guard to assist LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, given the $44 million price tag, a transfer to the Lakers may be unlikely.

Los Angeles has five players under contract, putting them closer to the NBA’s projected salary cap of $112.4 million. Paul would have to opt out and make a significant financial sacrifice if he wanted to join the Lakers. Furthermore, if he takes that route, he is likely to receive a reduced financial payout.

It’s also feasible that the Lakers and Suns will sign a sign-and-trade agreement. However, doing so would necessitate the surrender of a number of assets, including players, picks, and cash. If general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Frank Vogel opt to take this way, it may not be a sensible decision in the long run.

According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, who cited anonymous sources, Paul is one of the Lakers’ summer targets, but the best the franchise could offer him is a $9.5 million taxpayer midlevel exception if a sign-and-trade with the Suns doesn’t work out.

Despite this, many fans are rooting for Paul to join the Lakers. Magic Johnson, a former Lakers great, pitched Paul to the franchise earlier this month.

Johnson tweeted, “If Chris Paul opts out of his contract with the Suns, his first call should be from his best friend LeBron James and the Lakers,” adding, “A big three with LeBron, Chris, and AD will equal an NBA championship!”

If Chris Paul decides to opt out of his contract with the Suns, he should phone his best friend LeBron James first.