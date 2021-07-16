Will Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, and Jon Rahm make the cut at the Open Championship?

Jon Rahm is in risk of making the cut at the Open Championship, less than a month after winning the US Open.

On Thursday, the Spaniard shot a 1 over par 71 in the first round at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, southeast England. He’s seven strokes behind first-round leader Louis Oosthuizen.

Rahm, the pre-tournament favorite, lost his world No. 1 position to Dustin Johnson this week and slapped his thigh in disgust after a costly double bogey at the ninth hole on Thursday.

If the Spaniard is dissatisfied with his own performance, Bryson DeChambeau, Rahm’s successor as US Open winner, is feeling the same way. DeChambeau also finished the first round at 1 over par, and he was dissatisfied with his driver after only hitting four of the 14 fairways.

During his post-round interview, he stated, “If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s wonderful, but the driver right now, the driver sucks.”

“It’s not a nice face for me, and we’re still working on how to improve it on mis-hits. I’ve been telling folks for a long time that I’m living on the precipice.

“I’ve known this for a long time. This has been the case since players stopped drawing it in 2016-17. There aren’t many golfers who can draw it anymore. […] It’s basically the physics and the way they make skulls these days. Unfortunately, the design isn’t ideal, and we’ve been working to improve it.”

The driver’s manufacturer, on the other hand, quickly rebutted.

“Everyone is stooping backwards. […] Bryson is well aware of the situation. Ben Schomin, Cobra’s tour operations manager, told Golfweek, “It’s just very, really awful when he says something so foolish.”

DeChambeau later apologized on Instagram, saying that his remarks were “unprofessional.”

