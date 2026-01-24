Wilfried Nancy Promises Results After Celtic’s Cup Setback

Wilfried Nancy has called for Celtic fans to put their trust in him, following a painful 3-1 defeat to St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup final. The setback, which marks Celtic’s third consecutive loss under his tenure, has left supporters questioning his methods. Despite the pressure, Nancy remains resolute in his belief that the team can turn things around.

“It’s painful, of course,” Nancy admitted, acknowledging the frustration felt by players and fans alike. “But I am asking for trust. I can see progress, even if the results aren’t reflecting that yet.” With Celtic’s ambitions high, he is keen to focus on improvement rather than empty promises, stating, “I need to act, not just talk.”

Focus on Belief and Composure

The 48-year-old coach, formerly with Columbus Crew, has faced mounting criticism since taking over. Despite overseeing several positive moments on the field, Celtic’s lack of consistency has been a major concern. Nancy noted that his team often struggles when faced with adversity, citing doubt as a key barrier to their performance. “We have good moments, but when things get tough, we fall back into doubt,” he said. “I need to help them overcome that.”

In the wake of the loss, Nancy remains firm in his conviction that he is the right man for the job. “I know what we need to do. I am confident in our approach, and I know we can turn this around,” he added. “The players are capable of great things, but they need to believe in themselves more and show composure when under pressure.” While acknowledging that fans may have doubts, Nancy’s focus remains firmly on improving performances on the pitch.

As Celtic prepares for future challenges, Nancy’s challenge is clear: to guide the team through its current struggles and deliver the kind of results that will win back the supporters’ faith. While he understands their frustration, he insists that only results, not words, will quiet the growing unrest. “My job is to show them what we can do, not to explain it,” he concluded.