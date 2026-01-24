Wilfried Nancy Faces Scrutiny After Celtic’s Rough Start

Wilfried Nancy has faced mounting pressure in his first 10 days as Celtic manager after the team’s disappointing run of three consecutive losses. The Frenchman, brought in following Brendan Rodgers’ sudden resignation, has struggled to turn things around. Celtic’s latest setbacks saw them fall to Hearts, Roma, and St Mirren, with the latter’s Premier Sports Cup victory over Celtic adding to the weight on Nancy’s shoulders.

Despite this, the new boss has remained defiant, telling his critics to “say what they want” as he focuses on his team’s improvement. Speaking candidly about the media reaction, Nancy acknowledged the criticism, but remained steadfast. “I’ve been a player, and I know how it works,” he said. “It’s part of the job. They can say what they want, but what matters is my relationship with the players, the work we do in training, and the results we will get.” He added that he didn’t need to prove anything to anyone, stressing his commitment to his approach and his confidence in his players.

Improvements Behind the Scenes

Though the results haven’t reflected it yet, Nancy believes there are signs of progress. The 3-4-3 system he has implemented represents a significant shift from the tactics used under former boss Martin O’Neill, but Nancy insists it is a process that will take time. “It’s the beginning,” he said. “The most important thing is connecting with the players, helping them understand the methods and philosophy I want to implement.” Despite the on-field struggles, he is confident that improvements are taking place behind the scenes.

For Nancy, the key focus is not on the external noise, but on his team’s development. “I see interesting things every day,” he said. “Step by step, we are getting closer to the team I want to build. Things will get better, not because of me, but because of the players’ efforts and our collective work.”