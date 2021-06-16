Wigan make a comeback thanks to Max Power.

Max Power has signed a two-year deal with Wigan Athletic.

After a three-year tenure with Sunderland, the midfielder, who previously played for the Latcis between 2015 and 2018, has returned to the DW Stadium.

Last season, the 27-year-old made 53 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats before being released at the end of his contract.

“I’m over the moon,” he said on the club’s official website. Coming back here today has brought back some wonderful memories, and I’m overjoyed that the transaction has been completed.

“I’ve always kept an eye on the club and hoped to return one day, so it’s a terrific feeling to be back here.

“I’m definitely looking forward to that. I’ve seen who’s already walked through the door, and I believe the club has made some excellent acquisitions, demonstrating the club’s commitment.

“I’m returning here with the hopes of making new memories, and I can’t wait to return to the DW Stadium.”