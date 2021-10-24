Wife of Myanmar Activist Arrested In Junta Raid

According to his wife, an anti-junta leader who rose to prominence during Myanmar’s 1988 student revolt was arrested in an overnight raid, the latest setback for the anti-junta movement as the military tightens down on dissent.

Myanmar has been in upheaval since generals deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February coup, sparking widespread protests that resulted in the deaths of over 1,100 people by security forces.

Opponents of the Junta, including supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy and campaigners, have fled the nation, while other peasants have taken up arms and formed local militias to defend themselves.

Soldiers invaded a housing complex in Yangon’s North Dagon district on Saturday evening, arresting 52-year-old Kyaw Min Yu, also known as Ko Jimmy.

“He was staying in a safe house with two other activists who left through the back door,” his wife Nilar Thein told AFP, adding that she had not been informed of his whereabouts by the authorities.

Nilar Thein and Ko Jimmy are members of Myanmar’s so-called 88 Generation movement, which opposed the previous military regime.

They were also heavily involved in anti-government rallies in 2007, which were dubbed the “Saffron Revolution” due to the presence of orange-robed monks.

For their activities, the couple has spent time in and out of prison.

From 2007 through 2012, Ko Jimmy spent time in prison. He was released as Myanmar’s generals began to lessen their control in preparation for the 2015 elections.

The junta issued an arrest order for him after the February 1 putsch, stating that his social media remarks had incited unrest.

Ko Ko Gyi, another member of the 88 Generation, verified Ko Jimmy’s detention and expressed concern for him and his family.

While the pair is well aware of the dangers of activism in Myanmar, Nilar Thein believes the situation is “riskier” now under the current regime, known as the State Administration Council.

“I’m terrified I won’t see him alive again,” she stated, adding that she was afraid of being arrested if she went to the police.

“I implore the world community to keep an eye on the situation in Myanmar in order to preserve the lives of Myanmarese citizens.”

Torture was allegedly used during the interrogation of dissidents, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which tracks arrests under the regime.

On Saturday, the UN special rapporteur on Myanmar expressed concern about the influx of troops. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.