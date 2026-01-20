Wichita State Hosts Memphis in Crucial Conference Clash

In a pivotal American Conference matchup, Wichita State welcomes Memphis to Charles Koch Arena, both teams looking to recover from recent setbacks. The Shockers are still seeking their first conference win, while the Tigers aim to snap a two-game losing streak.

Set for a 6:00 p.m. tip-off this Tuesday, the game will be available live on ESPN with Shane Dennis and Tracy Anderson providing commentary. Alternatively, fans can tune into the radio broadcast on GoShockers.com, with Pat Strathman on the call. The teams meet for the 13th time in their history, with Memphis holding a 7-5 edge in the series and a 4-2 advantage in games played in Wichita.

Challenges for Both Teams

Wichita State (3-16, 0-6 American) has faced a difficult season, struggling to find momentum since the start of conference play. Despite a promising non-conference campaign, highlighted by wins over Loyola Marymount and Oral Roberts, the Shockers have yet to secure a league victory. Their most recent loss came at the hands of South Florida, who used a dominant third-quarter run to seal a 75-53 victory. Despite a strong start, Wichita State faltered as South Florida capitalized on 44 points in the paint and 25 fast break points. Head coach Terry Nooner acknowledged the need for better consistency in all four quarters, saying, “We came out strong, but they made adjustments and we just couldn’t keep up in the second half.”

The Shockers’ offense is led by graduate transfer Jaila Harding, who is averaging 12.1 points per game. Harding has been a consistent threat from deep, ranking 17th nationally in three-pointers made with 54. However, her production has dipped during conference play, something Wichita State hopes to rectify against Memphis. Also contributing is Abby Cater, who recently set season-highs in back-to-back games, scoring 23 and 24 points, respectively. Cater has also been a standout on defense, ranking third in the conference in steals per game.

On the defensive end, Wichita State has shown resilience, particularly against the three-point shot, where they rank third in the American Conference, holding opponents to just 28.8 percent shooting. Inside, Treasure Thompson provides stability, ranking fifth in the conference in blocks per game.

Despite their challenges, Wichita State remains one of the most experienced teams in the nation, with eight graduate students and 93 percent upperclassmen, the second-highest percentage in Division I basketball. This experience has helped the team cope with adversity, even as they lost their top four scorers from the previous season.

Memphis Seeks to Bounce Back

Memphis (7-11, 1-4 American) enters this game hoping to recover from a tough stretch, having lost two consecutive games. The Tigers are coming off a 93-83 win over Wichita State just six days ago, where they dominated from beyond the arc, sinking 13 three-pointers at a blistering 43.3 percent clip. Tilly Boler led Memphis with 25 points, while Alasia Smith contributed a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Tigers’ aggressive defense and three-point shooting have been key to their success this season, and head coach Alex Simmons is focused on continuing that trend. “Our defense is our identity,” Simmons said. “We want to pressure the ball, force mistakes, and turn those into scoring opportunities.”

Memphis boasts a balanced scoring attack, with three players averaging double figures: Chae Harris (12.9 points per game), Daejah Richmond (12.4), and Tamya Smith (11.4). Richmond, in particular, has stepped up in conference play, averaging over 14 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Smith has added 12 steals and eight blocks in the last five games while leading the team in rebounding with 5.1 boards per game.

Looking ahead, both teams will continue their conference campaigns with important matchups. After Tuesday’s game, Wichita State will travel to East Carolina for a rematch on January 27, while Memphis will host UTSA on January 24. With both teams eager to turn their seasons around, the showdown in Wichita promises to be a hard-fought contest that could set the tone for the rest of the year.