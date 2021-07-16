Why will Liverpool be interested in South America’s up-and-coming talent?

As the dust settles on a summer of European Championships, the focus shifts almost quickly to domestic affairs, with Liverpool starting their pre-season training this week.

Jurgen Klopp has sent a 34-man squad to Austria, with Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara missing due to their Euro 2020 heroics, while Fabinho, Alisson Becker, and Roberto Firmino, beaten Copa America finalists with Brazil, will be given additional time to relax following a frantic few weeks.

This has opened the door for some of Klopp’s younger players, who he believes can push those on the periphery this season.

Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies, Billy Koumetio, Owen Beck, Kaide Gordon, Mateusz Musialowski, Tyler Morton, and Conor Bradley will all be put through their paces alongside established Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Virgil van Dijk, as well as new signing Ibrahima Konate.

Two of them who made the journey joined the ranks at Liverpool before Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union. Signing players like Musialowski and Koumetio in 2021 will be significantly more difficult.

With the Reds, both players are expected to have bright futures.

Musialowski, a Polish forward who joined the Academy from SMS Lodz in August of last year, has received high praise for his performances, garnering the nickname “Polish Eden Hazard” from some Academy employees.

Like Musialowski, Koumetio, who joined from US Orlans in 2018, is another player with great expectations. The 6ft 5ins French centre back has already played in the Champions League, coming off the bench for Fabinho against FC Midtjylland last season.

Both players were permitted to transfer freely to the UK and join the Reds because they were playing for EU member countries when they signed. Now, following Brexit and the implementation of new Home Office rules beginning in January 2021, clubs are prohibited from signing foreign players under the age of 18, and even if they are 18, they must pass a strict Governing Body Endorsement (GBE), where a decision on whether or not they receive the green is made. The summary comes to a close.