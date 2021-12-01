Why will Everton and Liverpool fans applaud during the Merseyside derby’s last 12 minutes?

In honor of Ava White, Everton and Liverpool fans will applaud in the 12th minute of tonight’s Merseyside derby.

Last Thursday, November 25, Ava was out with friends in the city center when she was stabbed immediately after the Christmas lights were turned on.

Tributes have flooded in for the 12-year-old, and supporters of both clubs will applaud her Thursday evening at Goodison Park.

Fans have also created a ‘No more knives in our city’ banner, which will be exhibited.

In his programme remarks, Everton manager Rafa Benitez paid a poignant homage to Ava and commended the city’s unity following the Women’s Hospital attack last month.

“The collective response to the terrible and senseless tragedy at Liverpool Women’s Hospital last month once again shown the power and togetherness of our city’s people,” he said.

“It’s inexplicable that these things can happen, and when I heard the news, I was startled and enraged. But I was pleased of how our community came together to demonstrate that there is so much good in the world – and that those who seek to spread fear and divide will never succeed.

“The folks at the hospital do incredible work, and in many cases, they are absolutely heroic, and they have our full support.”

“Everyone at Everton is thinking of and praying for Ava White’s family and friends after she was killed in the city last week.”

“It’s a devastating and inexplicable death of such a young life, and it’s heartbreaking.”

In honour of Ava, Liverpool fans cheered in the 12th minute of their triumph against Southampton over the weekend.

This evening, the two clubs will combine in a similar gesture to demonstrate their support for the family.