Why were Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota part of Liverpool’s excellent tactical strategy vs Man United?

On Sunday afternoon, only one hour of football had passed at Old Trafford.

Even though there were still 30 minutes left in Manchester United’s Hollywood match against Liverpool, the result had already been decided, as many of home fans had already fled the stadium.

Merseyside’s squad had scored five goals without reply in what club icon Gary Neville termed as a “monstrous day” for the Red Devils.

In his post-match review, he observed, “They were obliterated,” but how did Jurgen Klopp do it?

Instead of Sadio Mane and Joel Matip, the Reds opened with Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate in place of Sadio Mane and Joel Matip.

When he was forced to cover Trent Alexander-Arnold, Konate in particular offered Liverpool better security on the right side of their defence, with his speed able to benefit him in wide areas against the likes of Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

The explanation for Jota’s decision was less clear, however Klopp has now chosen the Portuguese forward over Mane on two consecutive trips to Old Trafford.

Given United’s problems when building from the back, pressing could have been a role in the transfer. Mane is known for his effort, yet he only has 37 final third pressures this season, compared to 58 for Jota, while playing 150 minutes less.

Jota, described by Pep Lijnders as a ‘pressing beast,’ was suited to forcing mistakes on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s deeper players while also providing clear advantages in attack.

Although Solskjaer stuck to his tried-and-true 4-2-3-1 formation, his choice to encourage his squad to push high rather than play on the counter-attack was a crucial factor in their defeat.

The Norwegian stressed before the game that his team needed to be ‘on the front foot’ from the start, and thereafter, he stated that United should always be aggressive while playing at home.

It was a terribly disastrous strategy for the Red Devils to take. United, unlike Liverpool, pressed as individuals rather than as a unit, allowing Klopp’s players to easily pass past them.

Bruno Fernandes was repeatedly lured to shut down by Liverpool, who would then easily pass him by. “The summary has come to an end.”